CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Empire’ To Come To An End After Season 6

2 reads
Leave a comment
FOX's "Empire" - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

With season 5 of Empire wrapped, FOX showrunners have announced the show will not return after season 6, which will be 20 episodes. The announcement comes on the heels of news Lee Daniels’ other FOX production Star has also been cancelled.

“We are turning the final season into a large TV event — we are trying to go out guns a-blazing,” Charlie Collier, FOX executive, said about Empire‘s last season, Deadline reports. “You allow fans to lean in and have the ending they deserve.”

The final season won’t feature Jussie Smollett. “There’s an option to have Jussie in the series but we have no plans for that,” he said.

Ratings for the hit show have been in a steady decline since the debut season. Viewership in season 4 was down to 7.45 million. Producers called the decision “difficult.”

Taraji P. Henson and terrence Howard have yet to respond to the news.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Breaks Teri’s Big News To Andre Hoping He’ll Fight For His Life

‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Looking Like Andre Is Really Going To Die

‘Empire’ To Come To An End After Season 6 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close