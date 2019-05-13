Vitamin Of The Day: Know Your Worth

In case you missed the Vitamin of the Day on the Quick Silva Show… The vitamin is “know your worth.” You can never let someone determine your worth. You have to know what you bring the table. Do not let people dictate who or what you are. Know your worth and add tax to it! You are qualified, you are where you are supposed to be, you are on your way to the right place and everything will fall in place. If you want to watch the full vitamin, watch the video below.

