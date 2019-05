We are finally bringing Birthday Bash ATL home to where it all started. This year Birthday Bash ATL will be back downtown at State Farm Arena on Saturday June 15th.

We will also be bringing back The Block Party at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday June 15th.

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Birthday Bash Atl Block Party

Centennial Olympic Park

265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

12pm-5pm – FREE

____________________

Birthday Bash ATL 2019

State Farm Arena

1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303

Doors open at 6pm – Showtime 7pm

Tickets $10.79 – $100+

