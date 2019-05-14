CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying Climate Change [VIDEO]

10 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' - Arrivals

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Bill Nye has been trying to tell y’all that climate change is no muthaf***in’ joke and now he’s enough of your bulls#!t.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The science guy appeared on John Oliver’s HBO show this past weekend and let the yoppa spray on all deniers in no uncertain terms.

We promise, you’ve never seen Bill Nye like this before. Press play below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying Climate Change [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close