Lil’ Mo Announces Split From Husband Karl Dargan

Another celebrity couple bites the dust, this after R&B singer and media personality Lil’ Mo announced via social media that she’s leaving her husband, boxer Karl Dargan.

From what we can gather, Lil’ Mo announced the end of the union after the Dargan, who stars alongside his allegedly estranged wife on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition was seen on the show speaking to another woman as Lil’ Mo headed to bed. This led to a barrage of social media posts from Lil’ Mo and comments from fans.

“The enemy destroyed what was sooooo LIT. but i’m not gonna blast or expose you,” Lil’ Mo wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “my children and i have been through enough. YOU OWE US EVERYTHING!”

Via Twitter, Mo issued a similar message that still remains active.

“This hurts soooo bad. BUT this the last L i’m taking for the TEAM (my 5 that keeps me alive). love y’all,” Mo tweeted.

Dargan admitted on the show that he found it hard to be committed solely to his wife, and in another instance on the show, he can been asking a woman to declare her love for him via a phone call.

May 14, 2019

