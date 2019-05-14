CLOSE
Wendy Williams Finally Admits She’s Going On Dates

Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Ok Wendy you better get your groove back!

via TheYBF

Today, the 54-year-old daytime talk show host addressed her divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter head on for the first time. Since news broke that she was calling it quits with Kevin after she filed for divorce in April, Wendy sort of danced around details about her pending divorce. She hadn’t fully addressed the situation, until now.

Over the weekend, pics and videos of Wendy and a mystery guy attending the Fierce Ball on Saturday night in NYC were floating around on social media. The man looked a lot like her “type,” i.e. her soon-to-be ex. People questioned if she was out and about with Kevin. Turns out, she was with her security detail – a bodyguard named Web.

