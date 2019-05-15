CLOSE
T-Pain “It’s My Dog Birthday,” Bun B & Statik Selektah ft. Propain & Killa Kyleon “TBA” & More

T-Pain does it one time for his dogs and Bun B and Statik Selektah take over the night. Today's Daily Visuals.

Most heads might consider themselves dog lovers but when it comes to T-Pain it seems like the only other artist that loves dogs more than him might be DMX, but even X never took his love for man’s best friend this far.

Today Teddy P dropped a new visual for his 1UP cut “It’s My Dog Birthday” which features numerous K-9’s and their owners celebrating their furry friends like they do friends and family members. Looks like T-Pain trying to get that Beverly Hills Chihuahua paper.

Coming back to the street side of the game, Bun B and Statik Selektah return with a new black-and-white clip for “TBA” where the new Hip-Hop duo shine under the street lights alongside Propain and Killa Kyleon.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from TMG Fresh, Cantrell, and more.

T-PAIN – “IT’S MY DOG BIRTHDAY”

BUN B & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. PROPAIN & KILLA KYLEON – “TBA”

TMG FRESH – “LIGHTS LOW”

CANTRELL – “ROSES/UNDERSTAND”

MALIIBU MIITCH – “DOUBLE UP”

MICROFICHE FT. OPEN MIKE EAGLE – “HOOTENANNY”

RONEY – “DEAD”

RADAMIZ FT. HISTORY & TEDY ANDREAS – “SAVE THE YOUTH”

PIFF JAMES FT. STEVE SAM – “ELEVATION ONLY”

T-Pain “It’s My Dog Birthday,” Bun B & Statik Selektah ft. Propain & Killa Kyleon “TBA” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

