A$AP Rocky Is The Face Of Calvin Klein’s “I Speak My Truth” Campaign [Video]

A lot of braids; very little shirting.

Source: Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti / Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti

ASAP Rocky’s glow up in the fashion world continues to get brighter. He has signed on for yet another celebrity led collection.

Source: Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti / Calvin Klein/Photography by Mario Sorrenti

Complex is reporting that the Harlem native is one of the faces for Calvin Klein’s newest #MyCalvins roll-out. Titled “I Speak My Truth” the campaign intends to inspire individuals from all backgrounds to express themselves in the name of art.

Propped in front of large flames of fire he stays true to his braggadocios swag with his confessional. “Growing up in New York City, I live life on the edge. So when it comes to sex, it ain’t no different than the streets. Keep that sh*t hot baby” he explained.

The second visual finds Lord Flacko flexing in front of a moving background sporting a white denim outfit; shirtless of course. He frames the clip with a drop straight out the Zoolander modeling school. “You ask my truth in two words, well that’s easy: ASAP Rocky.”

This is not the first time the “Peso” rapper has partnered with CK. In 2017 he and the rest of ASAP Mob team starred in a denim flavored shoot for the brand’s “Our Crew” initiative.

 

