Lil Nas X Gets Gifts & Wowed By Nardwuar During Interview [Video]

Nardwuar always manages to wow his interviewees with the personal nuggets and gifts he brings to his interviews. The YouTube legend caught up with viral sensation and country music superstar (debate your uncle) Lil Nas X.

When it comes to preparation for interviewing an artist Nardwuar has to be in the discussion. The YouTube legend caught up with the buzzing artist this past weekend at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida. In his famed interviewing style, Nardwuar brought gifts for the X that directly relate to his music while also speaking on moments in the young musician’s life.

In the nearly 8 minute clip, Lil Nas X revealed that Billy Ray Cyrus said he reminded him of country music legend Johnny Cash, himself and DJ/producer Daytrip has some music on the way and that he loves Cupcake’s version of his record “Old Town Hoe.” In typical Nardwuar fashion, he managed to stun Nas X when brought up the fact that before his song took off he only had $5.62 in his Wells Fargo bank account.

Lil Nas X’s fifteen minutes of fame have been extended and his hit single “Old Town Road” remained on the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 for another week putting him in a class all by himself. The song is now the first to have 100 million streams in 5 consecutive weeks.

You can watch Nardwuar vs. Lil Nas X below and yes keep shaking the game the table young man.

May 14, 2019

