CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Vows To Fight Family For Custody

The sister of the late rapper wants the daughter to remain with her brother's side of the family.

19 reads
Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle Performs At The Warfield

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

The mother of Nipsey Hussles daughter is embroiled in a custody battle with the family of the slain rapper. Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, believes the girl is better off with her brother’s side of the family, but mother Tanisha Foster vows to do what she must to regain custody of her child.

The Blast reports:

Nipsey Hussle‘s baby mama has arrived to court to battle it out with his family and make sure she will have custody of her 10-year-old daughter.

Tanisha Foster just showed up to court in Los Angeles and we’re told she will make it clear to the judge she wants to see her daughter, Emani.

Tanisha is also going to bring up the fact that she has joint custody of Emani, as was awarded years back when she entered into a custody order with Nipsey.

Along with custody, we’re told Tanisha will be filing for child support and wants the financial assistance to come from Nipsey’s estate.

Outside the courtroom, Foster told the outlet that she’s willing to do whatever is necessary to retain primary custody of her child.

Photo: Getty

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Vows To Fight Family For Custody was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close