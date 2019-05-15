Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Vows To Fight Family For Custody

The mother of Nipsey Hussle‘s daughter is embroiled in a custody battle with the family of the slain rapper. Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, believes the girl is better off with her brother’s side of the family, but mother Tanisha Foster vows to do what she must to regain custody of her child.

Nipsey Hussle‘s baby mama has arrived to court to battle it out with his family and make sure she will have custody of her 10-year-old daughter.

Tanisha Foster just showed up to court in Los Angeles and we’re told she will make it clear to the judge she wants to see her daughter, Emani.

Tanisha is also going to bring up the fact that she has joint custody of Emani, as was awarded years back when she entered into a custody order with Nipsey.

Along with custody, we’re told Tanisha will be filing for child support and wants the financial assistance to come from Nipsey’s estate.

Outside the courtroom, Foster told the outlet that she’s willing to do whatever is necessary to retain primary custody of her child.

