CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Uzo Aduba Will Portray Shirley Chisholm In ‘Mrs. America’ FX Limited Series

It's never too late to get familiar.

1 reads
Leave a comment
50th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Shirley Chisholm made history as the first Black woman to elected to Congress in 1968 and the first to Black major party candidate to run for President of the United States four years later. The pioneering politician will be portrayed by critically acclaimed, award-winning actress Uzo Aduba in a limited series on FX called Mrs. America.

The drama will premiere in 2020 and stars Cate Blanchett, who portrays a conservative named Phyllis Schlafly. The 9-episode series will cover the quest to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which faced conservative backlash.

The story will be told from the perspective of dynamic women of that era including Chisholm and feminists like Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus.

Other actors on board include Rose Byrne (Steinem), Tracey Ullman (Freidan), Sarah Paulson,  James Marsden, and more.

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, though? Here for it.

Also worth noting, Viola Davis will be portraying Chisholm in an upcoming feature film.

Photo: Getty

 

Uzo Aduba Will Portray Shirley Chisholm In ‘Mrs. America’ FX Limited Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close