City Girls’ JT Denied Early Prison Release

Source: white out z1079 2018 new artists added / promo

It looks like JT won’t be coming home early.

via TheBlast

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, JT, who is currently behind bars in a Tallahassee prison, filed documents requesting to be freed months earlier and so she could be placed in a halfway house.

The rapper says she has earned 108 days good conduct time credit, and that as of July 12, 2019, she will have completed “15.6 months (12 months plus 3.6 months earned good time credit), thereby leaving 8.4 months of her sentence to be served.”

