CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prime Sinister: 50 Cent Jokes About 2020 Presidential Run

Rapper turned jokester.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Source: WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

50 Cent is riding his new debt collector persona until the tires fall off. His newest ploy has him hinting as having a future in politics.

The G-Unit Records CEO is now alluding to running for office in 2020. He laid out the jig on his Instagram with a mock up presidential advertisement that resembled Barack Obama’s iconic “Hope” poster designed by artist Shepard Fairey. The slogan read “2020 NO ONE WILL EVER DARE OWE AMERICA AGAIN! FOFTY FOR PRESIDENT”.

His caption, which included a shot at the current POTUS and his reluctance to reveal his financial earnings, was equally hilarious. “All debts will be paid by Monday, no more loans and no your not gonna see my taxes 🤨LOL.”.

The image Fifty posted was created by an artist called McVader—peep the original post and his work right here.

As for Fofty, this epic troll run stems back to the “I Get Money” rapper having to press television producer Randall Emmett for some monies owed. Once he saw the missing dollars brought out the old Boo Boo, he paid up and quickly apologized via direct message. So quickly he haphazardly mistyped Fif’s name as “Fofty” and at that moment a legend was born.

Check out the post below.

Photo: IPA / WENN.com

Prime Sinister: 50 Cent Jokes About 2020 Presidential Run was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close