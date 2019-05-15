‘Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack’ EP Tied To Showtime Doc Drops Friday

Mass Appeal’s Wu-Tang Clan documentary Of Mics and Men on Showtime will surely put you in the mood for new music after the heavy does of nostalgia. Right on cue, today (May 15), Mass Appeal Records/36 Chambers announced that the Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack will drop this Friday.

The soundtrack is an EP at a short and sweet seven tracks, three of which are skits (which are outtakes from the series that didn’t make the final cut). The first single is the brolic “On That Sht Again,” featuring Ghostface Killah and RZA.

“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men is the definitive docuseries that explores and reveals our careers spanning over 25 years. The accompanying soundtrack is a great dose of some of those Men back on those Mics again,” said RZA via a press statement.

Listen to “On That Sht Again,” and check out the EP’s tracklisting, below. Vinyl and special exclusive bundles will be available for pre-order on shop.massappeal.com while a physical release will be out this summer.

Tracklist:

On That Sht Again – Ghostface Killah, RZA Seen A Lot of Things – Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Harley Project Kids (skit) – Nas Do The Same as My Brother Do – RZA Yo, Is You Cheo? (skit) – Cheo Hodari Coker Of Mics and Men – RZA, Masta Killa, Cappadonna One Rhyme (skit) – GZA & Masta Killa

Alvin aqua Blanco Posted 21 hours ago

