Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got A Botched Boob Job

Ayesha Curry has been an open book as of late, using her platform as a discussion board to inform or engage with other women. After breaking the Internet when she disclosed her insecurities around not being desired by mean outside her marriage, the basketball wife revealed she had a botched boob job.

After having her second child Ryan, Ayesha became depressed over her body.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while,” she said in the June/July issue of Working Mother. “It came in the form of me being depressed about my body.”

So she opted for breast augmentation that left her even sadder when her boobs came out bigger than she expected.

“I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before,” she said.

We hop she’s able to get this botched job fixed.

