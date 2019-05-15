CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got A Botched Boob Job

14 reads
Leave a comment
2019 James Beard Foundation Awards Gala

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Ayesha Curry has been an open book as of late, using her platform as a discussion board to inform or engage with other women. After breaking the Internet when she disclosed her insecurities around not being desired by mean outside her marriage, the basketball wife revealed she had a botched boob job.

After having her second child Ryan, Ayesha became depressed over her body.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while,” she said in the June/July issue of Working Mother. “It came in the form of me being depressed about my body.”

So she opted for breast augmentation that left her even sadder when her boobs came out bigger than she expected.

“I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before,” she said.

Check out on the cover of Working Mother, below:

We hop she’s able to get this botched job fixed.

Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got A Botched Boob Job was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close