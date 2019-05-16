CLOSE
Does Trey Songz Have A Child?

Trey Songz Visits 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Female fans are currently in a tizzy with a possible birth announcement from none other than Trey Songz.

Trey Songz just broke the internet with his last IG post. The American singer/songwriter recently posted a photo of what fans believe is the baby foot of his new born child. Wait, so did Trey Songz have a baby? The internet surely thinks so. Trey left his caption to the post super cryptic, only posting a Blue heart.

Check out the photo from his IG below, read some of the comments and lets us know what you think?

Also who is the baby’s mother?

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

 

Fans immediately responded with a mixture of well-wishes and sheer disbelief.

The VA native has been previously romantically linked to celebs like Lori Harvey and Lauren London.

This story is still developing. No official announcement has currently been made.

RELATED: Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship IG Official [PHOTOS]

 

