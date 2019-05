Listen to Hot 107.9 today at the top of the hour each hour between 10am-6p to hear brand new anthems from @djkhaled’s new album #FATHEROFASAHD available everywhere now from @epicrecords. Leave a comment and let us know what you think about DJ Khaled’s new album #djkhaled #newdjkhaled #wethebest #newandnowweekend

Also On Hot 107.9: