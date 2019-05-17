CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Who Else Owes 50 Cent Money?

6 reads
Leave a comment
Cent and and Vivica Fox

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

50 Cent is on a rampage! Calling out all the people that owe him money up to the chopping block. The ongoing battle between him and singer Teairra Mari seems like it is an endless battle.

RELATED ARTICLE: Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

The two went to court in regards to a revenge porn lawsuit against 50 Cent for posting photos of Mari. The judge ruled in favor of 50 Cent. Mari owes him $30,000.

The rapper continues to go “head to head” on social media with Teairra Mari, former G-Unit rapper Young Buck, and actor Jackie Long. 50 Cent exposed Young Buck for allegedly being gay and having a Transexual relationship.

Actor Jackie Long was taunted on social media for not paying his full debt to Curtis James Jackson III.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Nick Cannon confessed that they are happy they never had to borrow or owe him.

Who will be next?

Who Else Owes 50 Cent Money? was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close