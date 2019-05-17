CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Chilli & T-Boz Say They’ve Turned Down #RHOA Offers Multiple Times

4 reads
Leave a comment
Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins (L), Rozonda 'Chilli' Thoma

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

Andy Cohen and company apparently wanted two ATL all-stars on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Chilli and T-Boz of TLC recently revealed that the producers of RHOA offered them peaches MULTIPLE times.

The duo appeared on Entertainment Tonight and said that they’ve both turned down offers with the Bravo reality show. According to T-Boz, she’s declined FOUR times:

“I did [a cameo] for Kandi [Burruss] one time,” said T-Boz. “This is the thing, I don’t play like that. Like, I’m not arguing, I’m too old to be arguing and first of all, I don’t argue with nobody I don’t care about. If I care about you, I will take the time to do this. But I’m not arguing with no grown women. I’ll end up going to jail for real. Like, I don’t do that.”

“And I wouldn’t be able to bail her out because I would be right there with her,” Chilli joked.

Chilli also gave a resounding “hell no” when asked if she’d reconsider turning down RHOA’s offer.

 

Would you tune in to see T-Boz and Chilli on RHOA? We could definitely see them kicking it with their homegirl Kandi.

Source: Bossip.com

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Chilli & T-Boz Say They’ve Turned Down #RHOA Offers Multiple Times was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close