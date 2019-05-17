Racist Promposals Won’t Go Away & Big Names Speak Out On Anti-Abortion Laws: This Week’s Winners & Losers

In an America filled with MAGAs and White male politicians, good times can always take a turn for the worst. Check out this week’s winners below, then hit the flip for big losers.

Winners

Mom and Son Graduates

To attend her son Stephan’s commencement ceremony, Sharonda Wilson was unable to attend her own from Ferris State University. Learning this, @cmichprez contacted FSU President Eisler and was able to confer her degree on behalf of FSU's president and trustees. #cmichgraduation pic.twitter.com/anCSTHDCdC — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) May 4, 2019

May is definitely one of those months that brings all the good feels.

Spring is on the horizon, prom dates are being chose, and graduation season is in full effect.

This past week, there was one graduation story that might have you grabbing all the tissue for its touching moment.

According to ABC12, Sharonda Love-Wilson was supposed to cross the stage at Ferris State University this past Saturday for her bachelor of science degree in business administration. However, her son Stephan was also receiving a diploma that same day at Central Michigan University.

The loving mother naturally decided to skip out on her own graduation to attend her son’s, saying she was “super excited” and “to know he was going to be singing at graduation and we were going to be able to sit in the president’s box…I was like oh we good.”

Little did the two know that they’d be basking in their educational excellence together. The CMU President Bob Davies started acknowledging graduates and when he called Stephan’s name, he arranged for his mom to walk towards him with a graduation cap in her hand.

Davies then started off by saying, “I made a call today to David Eisler at Ferris State University.”

He continued:

“On behalf of President Isler and Ferris State Trustees, I confer upon you, Sharonda Wilson, the bachelor’s degree that you have earned with all rights. Please move your tassel from your right to your left.”

TOO MUCH.

Nothing like graduation season to bring out the winners…and the tears.

