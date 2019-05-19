CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Foxy Brown Gets Booed Off Stage In NYC, DJ Plays Lil Kim Instead

The crowd had no remorse for a Hip-Hop legend.

0 reads
Leave a comment
LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Last night (May 18) was not a good one for Foxy Brown. The Brooklyn rapper resoundingly got booed off the stage while performing at Xscape singer and Real Housewife of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss’  Dungeon Tour stop in NYC.

It went down at Terminal 5, where Fox Boogie surely planned to turn up at the burlesque show. However, poor sound quality and a less than energetic performance caused the boo birds to come out. Also, she was barely keeping up with her own lyrics (note: it wasn’t even the instrumentals playing, it was the actual songs).

But let’s not forget, Foxy Brown is at least partially death.

Kandi can be heard saying “Y’all gotta respect my girl…” as she was escorted off the stage, to even louder boos. To add insult to struggle’ry, the DJ started playing Lil Kim’s “The Jump Off.”

And of course, there’s video. A lot of it. All bad.

Photo: WENN.com

 

Foxy Brown Gets Booed Off Stage In NYC, DJ Plays Lil Kim Instead was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close