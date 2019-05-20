CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Timbaland Hit With $2M Lawsuit Over Sampling Soul Song For Jay-Z & Ginuwine Tracks

The Virginia producer went to the well twice for Earl Hines' 1969 song "Help Me Put Out The Flames In My Heart."

2 reads
Leave a comment
Timbaland performs at Drais

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

A soul singer from the ’60s is angling for a big payday after bringing a lawsuit against Virginia producer Timbaland for sampling one of his tracks for a pair of songs. Ernie Hines filed a $2 million lawsuit against Timbaland, who used the original recording to create songs for Jay-Z and Ginuwine separately.

The Blast reports:

81-year-old Ernie Hines filed a lawsuit, obtained by The Blast, against Jay-Z, Timbaland, Roc-A-Fella Records, Def Jam Recordings, Universal Music Group and Sony Music.

Hines, a soul musician from Jackson, Mississippi, says he’s the co-author and composer of the 1969 song, “Help Me,” which was sampled on both Jay-Z’s “Paper Chase” from the Hard Knock Life album, and Ginuwine’s 1999 song, “Toe 2 Toe.”

Timbaland produced both tracks, and the document notes that “Toe 2 Toe” has sold over “2 million copies.”

Hines’ attorney, Christopher Brown, writes that his client is a “senior citizen, does not listen to rap music and was unaware” that the songs contained his music and composition.

Thus far, it appears that Timbaland has not publicly responded to Hines’ lawsuit claims.

Photo: WENN

Timbaland Hit With $2M Lawsuit Over Sampling Soul Song For Jay-Z & Ginuwine Tracks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close