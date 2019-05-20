CLOSE
Test
Hershey’s Redesigns Chocolate Bars For First Time In…
Chilli & T-Boz Say They’ve Turned Down #RHOA…
Mo’Nique Takes No Pleasure In Lee Daniels And…
Monica Opens Up About Her Divorce From Shannon…
0 item
11 Black Celebrities Who Don’t Drink
Marines
Marines Discuss The Concerns And Multiple Opportunities Available…
Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To…
Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her…
Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24…
The Marathon Continues: DJ Khaled Announces The Proceeds…
Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Continues Near…
Mental Health Awareness Month: 7 Tips To Help…
Wendy Williams & Howard Stern Make Amends After…
Erica Dixon And Scrappy’s Daughter Emani Got All…
Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying…
Eric Garner Protests Break Out In Anticipation Of…
Queen Naija Gets Backlash After Being Honest About…
Missy Elliott And Justin Timberlake Receive Honorary Doctorates…
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…
24 items
How Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Mother’s Day 2019…
Things Get REAL Intimate At The Met Gala…
Wendy Williams To Women Who Chase Men In…
Dionne Warwick Says She’ll Never Forgive Those Who…
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 7, Nikia Phoenix…
Black Tony Becomes A Ride Share Driver And…
Devastated Diddy Talks About The Loss Of Kim…
Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom…
Cardi B Shoots Down Rumors Of Ab Etching
Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Babyface’s Brother Melvin Edmonds Passed Away

He was one of the co-founders of After 7.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Prayers up the family of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. His brother Melvin Edmonds, who was in the group After 7, passed away. He was 65 years old.

SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter

Indy Star reports his death was confirmed by his son Melvin Edmonds, Jr. WDAS-FM is reporting that he had a stroke, but it is not clear when.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains. It’s often described as a brain attack. Brain cells die when they are starved of oxygen.

Approximately 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year, making it the fifth leading cause of death for Americans. For African-Americans, however, the risk of having a first stroke is nearly twice as high compared to whites. Blacks also suffer the highest rate of death due to stroke. A stroke also occurs earlier in life for African-Americans compared to other racial and ethnic groups, according to the National Stroke Association.

Melvin was the co-founder of After 7, which included the hits After 7 “Can’t Stop,” “Ready or Not” and “Heat of the Moment.” See a live performance below:

People have been giving their condolences on Twitter.

Journalist Ed Gordon wrote, “Sorry to hear of the passing of Melvin Edmonds. @After7Music is one of my favorite groups. His extraordinary voice will be missed. My best to his family.”

Actresses Vivica Fox wrote, “OMG!! Just hearing about the sad news of #MelvinEdmonds passing away!! Prayers up to the entire Edmonds family!! #GONETOSOON #RESTINPARADISE.”

Rest in power, Melvin Edmonds.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Braford Jr.

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

8 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Continue reading Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy on Saturday at the funeral service in Birmingham, Alabama of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr., where the veteran civil rights leader demanded “justice now” from officials in the nearby city of Hoover where an unnamed officer gunned down Bradford on Thanksgiving night in a shopping mall. SEE ALSO: Alabama Police Who Killed EJ Bradford Jr. Aren’t Being Transparent At All, NAACP Says “We will have the tape made public. We want transparency, not coverup. Tell the whole story, tell it now. We want justice now. We want fairness now,” Jackson said, according to AL.com. Bradford, 21, was legally armed and brandishing his gun reportedly to save lives in the mall shooting that was started by someone else. A Hoover police officer shot Bradford on sight, apparently because of implicit racial bias. It was immediately announced that Bradford was the mall shooter, as officials dragged his good name through the mud. Authorities later admitted their avoidable error when it was learned that Bradford’s gun had not been fired. The arrest of the actual suspect came Thursday. Meanwhile, authorities continued refusing to identify the officer involved in the shooting or release video of the incident. More than 1,000 mourners attended Bradford’s funeral at the historic Boutwell Auditorium. The family had an open casket service and allowed those who attended to view his body, as they honored his life and memory. Bradford was a member of Rock City Church, which streamed the service.   Here are social media posts from the service:

Babyface’s Brother Melvin Edmonds Passed Away was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close