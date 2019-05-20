Tyga Was Married To Tristan Thompson’s Son’s Mother Before He Got With Blac Chyna

Well looks like Tyga and Tristan Thompson’s love triangle involving the Kardashians just got even deeper.

via: TheYBF

This tangled web just keeps growing. Word on the curb is that Tyga supposedly married Tristan Thompson’s son’s mother Jordan Craig before he got with Blac Chyna. See if you can follow the overlapping trail inside…

Well this is…interesting.

There has been drama brewing between rapper Tyga and Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson as of late. Apparently, Tyga liked a sexy photo of Tristan’s son’s mother Jordan Craig on Instagram and that pissed Tristan off. Allegedly. These Internet streets are saying hours after Tyga liked a pic of Jordan, Tristan hopped on IG hours later to troll. The baller posted a picture of his son with Jordan, Prince, on his IG Stories with the caption “Mi bwoy sweet.”

