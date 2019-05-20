CLOSE
Social Media Reacts To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale’s Water Bottle Appearances

Game of Thrones s8e6

Source: HBO/ Helen Sloan / HBO/ Helen Sloan

***The following post will contain SPOILERS***

HBO’s Game Of Thrones finally wrapped up its series on Sunday, with The Starks securing their victory and ruling throughout all of Westeros and The North. The final season of the hit series has been met with mixed criticism and extreme petitioning due to the writing of their favorite characters. Along with that came some visual blunders that couldn’t be missed.

Take the finale last night, where two bottles of King’s Landing Spring Water found underneath the chairs of the Seven Kingdoms officials. Attentive fans that discovered the infamous coffee cup in the fourth episode of the show saw a water bottle at Samwell Tarly’s feet, which can be found at the 46-minute mark. Another bottle is later shown below between Davos and Gendry Baratheon in the same scene.

As shown before, the aforementioned coffee cup was visible early in the second, where HBO digitally remove the blunder from the episode. It is yet to be determined if HBO will respond to the botch the way they did for the coffee cup.

Frustrated fans of the season are looking to use this moment to bury the writers (showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff) for their “lack of attention to detail” and wanting to get the show over with.

Whatever the case may be, the show’s finale is still primed to draw large ratings for HBO.

Social Media Reacts To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale’s Water Bottle Appearances was originally published on cassiuslife.com

