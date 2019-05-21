Ciara Gets Accepted Into Harvard Business School, For Real Though

Ciara‘s latest album Beauty Marks might’ve struggled a little something-something coming out the gate but at least she’s making strides in other areas of her life.

Less than a month after Harvard publicly embarrassed Blac Chyna for fronting like she was admitted to the prestigious Ivy League university, People is reporting that they have in fact accepted “Goodies” singer Ciara into their Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports Program. No bullsh*t.

Yesterday the ATLien took to IG to express her excitement about her acceptance to Harvard by rocking the university’s letterman sweater and writing that this was indeed a dream come true for her.

Congratulations, Ci!

According to Harvard they select their students based on “professional achievement and organizational responsibilities” and once in that specific program their lessons will help them level up something serious.

Students in the program will learn how to “develop and execute more effective business strategies,” “debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry” and “learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically.”

Ciara’s about to become a beast in the entertainment industry.

