CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Mississippi Police Officer Charged With Murdering A 32-Year-Old Black Mother

Dominique Clayton was a mother of four.

8 reads
Leave a comment

Dominique Clayton was a 32-year-old mother of four in Oxford, Mississippi. On Sunday, she was reportedly murdered inside her home and her body was found by her children.

See Also: Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

WREG is reporting an Oxford Police officer named Mathew Kinne has been arrested and charged with murder. Investigators claim it as possible the two were in a relationship.

Jeff McCutchen, interim chief with the Oxford Police Department said, “We want to assure you that we will not hide behind our badge. Our hearts go out to the family of Dominique Clayton. To the family, we thank you for your patience and your trust in us to see this through.”

There have not been many details releases about her death but WREG says, “A family member said Monday that Clayton’s body was lying on her bed and there was a lot of blood on the back of her head.”

Dominique’s sister Shyjaun Clayton said she’s disappointed there aren’t more details about Kinne’s arrest, saying, “Hopefully he’ll get convicted. We’ll get justice for my sister.”

See his photo below:

A neighbor who claimed to be home on Sunday said he heard commotion at Clayton’s house, “Her children found her. They went out the house crying, screaming. A man who lives down the street from us, he went over there and found her too.”

Mathew Kine, who has been with the Oxford Police Department for four years, will reportedly be in court tomorrow.

Our thoughts are with Dominique Clayton’s friends, family and four children. We hope they receive justice.

SEE ALSO:

Never Forget: 39 Unforgettable Images Of People Protesting The Killing Of Michael Brown

After Being Sent To Prison By Texas’ Jim Crow System, Crystal Mason May Lose Her Home

What Happened To Maleah Davis? Human Decomposition Found On Stepfather’s Car

Botham Jean, EJ Bradford

56 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

56 photos Launch gallery

56 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 56 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

56 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

The troubling trend of police killing unarmed Black people has shown no signs of letting up, from Tamir Rice to Botham Shem Jean to Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., there appears to be a new shooting every week. See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says Take a look below at the growing gallery of unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police.

Mississippi Police Officer Charged With Murdering A 32-Year-Old Black Mother was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close