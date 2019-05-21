Cardi B Plastic Surgery Complications Taking A Toll On Her

Prayers up for Cardi B who is having some issues stemming from her recent plastic surgery.

via: TMZ

Cardi B is backing out of a Memorial Day Weekend concert in Maryland, and TMZ has learned it’s all because of some serious fallout from her recent cosmetic surgeries.

Cardi was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival this Friday night in Baltimore, but now it’s been postponed because she’s gotta pull out. Sources close to the rapper tell us … CB is experiencing complications from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation.

We’re told it’s gotten so bad, she simply can’t perform — a move her doctors had encouraged, telling Cardi she needs time to let the swelling go down and for her body to fully recover. Doctors are recommending a couple of weeks of R & R.

