D.A. Wants Meek Mill To Have A New Trial, In Front Of A New Judge

Meek Mill

Source: Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 in Philadelphia, PA | @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Could Meek Mill finally get a new trial WITHOUT Judge Genece Brinkley?

Well according to multiple sources, this could finally happen. The D.A.’s Office filed new documents in the Pennsylvania Superior Court “stating Judge Brinkley’s appearance of bias has been evident throughout the case … and therefore, Meek should be retried in his probation violation case.”

Free Meek Mill Rally

Source: Meek Mill rally in Philadelphia, PA | @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Since being released in April 2018, Meek & his legal team have asked for a new trial, but was shot down by Brinkley in June.

According to TMZ:

“It’s kind of extraordinary … with Wednesday’s filing, you now have the D.A. on the record siding with the defendant. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the D.A. calls out Brinkley’s bias against Meek … singling out a surprise visit she made to a homeless shelter where Meek was doing court-ordered community service.”

The D.A. points out that’s not what judges do … that’s for probation officers who report back to the judge. According to the docs, Brinkley also “abused her discretion” when she hit him with the 2 to 4 year sentence for “technical violations” of his probation. 

The D.A. points out that Meek Mill is not a threat to the community, and had completed drug treatment, and deserves a new chance in court.

We should get more details very soon, and we hope Meek can finally put this behind him and continue to motivate and lead the charge for prison reform.

Source – TMZ

D.A. Wants Meek Mill To Have A New Trial, In Front Of A New Judge was originally published on boomphilly.com

