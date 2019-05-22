CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Cease Apologizes For Testifying Against Lil’ Kim, Bury Years-Long Beef

The former Junior M.A.F.I.A. colleagues attended the first annual B.I.G. Family Dinner in honor of the late Christopher Wallace.

33 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Kim's 1st Annual B.I.G. Family Dinner

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Cease and Lil’ Kim were once close colleagues as part of the Junior M.A.F.I.A. clique established by the late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. At the inaugural B.I.G. Family Dinner event, Cease and Kim patched up their years-long beef.

Thanks to DJ Mister Cee, fans had an inside look at the B.I.G. Family Dinner with Lil Cease, Lil’ Kim and a host of others in attendance. The Queen Bee hosted the private affair on Tuesday (May 21) at a secret location, with the epic moment taking place right then and there.

Mister Cee’s Instagram featuring an image of Lil’ Kim and Lil Cease:

YALL GOTTA UNDERSTAND WHAT THIS PIC MEANS 2DAY!!!! @lilkimthequeenbee & @lilcease 2GETHER!!! AT THE 1ST ANNUAL B.I.G FAMILY DINNER!!!! THE ENTIRE JUNIOR M.A.F.I.A IS IN HERE!!!! THE VIBES IS BEAUTIFUL IN HERE!!!! THIS WAS LONG OVERDUE!!! I’M SO PROUD OF YOU KIM!!!! SALUTE TO LANCE “UN” RIVERA @lanceunrivera & D ROCK @invisiblebully_

From there, the DJ posted a pair of clips showing Cease reaching across the aisle and offering the olive branch to Kim, which she appeared to accept according to the footage.

It’s all water under the bridge now. Hopefully, this means Lil Cease will be hopping on Lil’ Kim’s upcoming studio LP too.

Check out the footage below.

View this post on Instagram

LIL KIM & LIL CEASE REUNION PT1

A post shared by DJ MISTER CEE (@djmistercee) on

View this post on Instagram

LIL KIM & LIL CEASE REUNION PT2

A post shared by DJ MISTER CEE (@djmistercee) on

Photo: Getty

Lil Cease Apologizes For Testifying Against Lil’ Kim, Bury Years-Long Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close