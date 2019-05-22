Wendy Williams’ estranged husband Kevin Hunter reportedly got into a physical fight with their son in a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Wendy dropped Kevin Jr. off at the house to pick something up with plans on returning shortly after. Allegedly unbeknownst to Kevin Jr., his father was in the the home and they ventured to the store together around midnight where they got into an argument that ultimately led to Kevin Sr. putting his son in a headlock. Kevin Jr. allegedly punched him to get out the headlock.

Kevin Sr. said he will not be pursuing legal action. “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear,” he said.

Earlier today, Kevin released a statement about his involvement with the Hunter foundation, saying,

“Although The Hunter Foundation in its current form will dissolve, the important work will live on. I plan on launching a new foundation in the near future to continue the important mission in helping those struggling with drug addiction and substance abuse.

In regards to the partnership with T.R.U.S.T. and the resource hotline 888-5HUNTER, the call center will go on a brief hiatus beginning May 31st. Since launching in early-March, the hotline has received over 13,000 phone calls and has connected nearly 900 individuals to some level of treatment and care. We will work to partner with other reputable organizations to get the hotline back up and running so that we can continue changing lives.”

Kevin is also demanding spousal support from Wendy Williams.

Wendy Williams Trifling Husband Kevin Hunter Got Into A Fight With Their Son was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Posted 3 hours ago

