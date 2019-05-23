Love Is Dead: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Have Broken Up

Ben Simmons is about to become an NBA superstar. The Philadelphia Sixers point guard has reportedly broken up with Kendall Jenner of House Kardashian, for real this time.

Reports Page Six:

Sources said that at the same time a new Australia Vogue cover story dropped — quoting supermodel Jenner saying of potentially marrying Simmons, “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day” — Simmons was partying solo in Atlantic City, NJ, with pals.

Simmons was spotted with friends at Kuro at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino celebrating a pal’s birthday.

We hear that the group later turned up at Scores, and that there was buzz among Ben’s entourage that he and Jenner called it quits last week.

Another source familiar with the couple said they have broken up.

Well Ben, you should have more time to work on that jump shot. We’re sure Sixers fans will approve.

