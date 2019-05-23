PNB Rock on How He Got His Name & Being Truly In Love for the 1st Time

PNB Rock really, really likes girls and he not only put his feelings on wax with his Lil Skies assisted banger “I Like Girls,” but it’s also clear in his latest Instagram posts.
Wow ! Lol like I’m really in LOVE LOVE… Who woulda ever thought… ?… You help me grow as a person everyday, and I learn so much from you 🔐 you changed me in so many ways lol it’s crazy ! Lookin forward to spending the rest of my life wit you Bae @yiminx AKA BIG PnB 🙈 AKA MY HEALER
The self-proclaimed Trapstar Turnt Popstar stopped by 92Q to chat about his number one album, falling in love with his daughter and new bae and how he even got his stage name in the first place.
