CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics To These Classic Songs And It’s Hilarious AF 

0 reads
Leave a comment
black twitter

Source: Westend61 / Getty

The world may not admit it, but you can always count on us young, cool Black folks to come up with a creative way to make even the most serious person laugh out loud. Admit it — Black millennials have turned social media the into a sort of daily family reunion, where we hurl jokes, plan events, help each other out, and speak to issues that affect our community the most.

The best part about Black Twitter is that it tends to give you a laugh no matter what circumstances or depressing news has been thrown your way for that day. Even the most darkest days when you feel like you don’t deserve to laugh, you can find a great gem on the right person’s timeline.

@Aponchonegro: Black twitter really let ppl in on the inside jokes of the black community. But they will never understand our struggle

@Smooth_Orator: Twitter is really big. Like, really big. And segregated like sh**. We joke about Black Twitter and the online community aspect but trust me, it’s “neighborhoods” on this app yeen never seen.”

This week, the hilarity ensued with folks taking lyrics from classic songs, and flipping it to mean whatever they want it to mean. Like these gems that Kash Doll shared:

https://twitter.com/kashdoll/status/1131265149917106176

And this one from @FOHMilton:

How many good lyric changes have you seen? Hit the flip for some of the funniest ones we caught.

Y’all Funny, Funny: Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics To These Classic Songs And It’s Hilarious AF  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close