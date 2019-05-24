Joyner Lucas ft. Logic “ISIS,” Bun B & Statik Selektah ft. Jovaine “Moving Mountains”

It seems like just yesterday Joyner Lucas and Logic were involved in some unnecessary animosity with one another but it seems like that chapter’s been closed as the two reunite for some new visuals.

Linking up for the video to “ISIS,” Lucas and Logic become brothers in arms as they rile up the camouflage clad troops who seem ready to roll into battle wherever duty may call. Maybe Lucas and company are ready to take on the Alt-Right.

Back in Brooklyn Statik Selektah rolls out the welcome mat to Bun B where he drops OG bars from a rooftop for the Jovaine assisted quick clip to “Moving Mountains.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jay Park & Hit Boy, Lil Tecca, and more.

JOYNER LUCAS FT. LOGIC – “ISIS”

BUN B & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. JOVANIE – “MOVING MOUNTAINS”

JAY PARK & HIT-BOY – “K-TOWN”

LIL TECCA – “RANSOM”

STEVO THE WEIRDO – “SO COLD”

NOVELISS – “TRAVELING MAN”

MIR FONTANE – “WHAT I DO FREESTYLE”

Z MONEY – “WEALTHY”

ARIANO – “WHEN YOU NEED ME”

TWIZZMATIC & BODEGA BROWN – “FLIP”

EMAN8 FT. KID QUILL – “IOU”

