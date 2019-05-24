Water Is Wet: 3 New iPhone Models “Confirmed” By Apple

This shouldn’t really come as a shocker, but according to the ever so reliable site 9to5Mac, Apple has just filed model numbers for three new handsets the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and an upgraded version of the iPhone XR.

The Apple news source reports this news with the utmost confidence being that Apple devices always show up in the Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory database usually ahead of their official announcements and releases. According to the website the 2019 iPhone models reportedly showed up in this group of model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223.

Models A2220, A2221, and A2223 more than likely represent the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and the upgraded XR model. Rumors are already swirling about the handsets with leaks of its new design and specs getting Apple fanatics talking and cringing at the phones new triple camera design.

Per 9to5Mac:

This year’s iPhones are expected to largely feature the same outside appearance as the 2018 iPhone flagships, although Apple may switch to a more matte finish for the back glass. In addition to upgrades like bilateral wireless charging for AirPods and the more powerful Apple A13 chip, it looks like the 2019 iPhones will focus on camera upgrades.

Apple is adding an extra camera to both the XR and the XS; the 2019 iPhone XR will feature a dual-camera module and the iPhone 11 and 11 Max will feature a triple-camera system for the first time. The iPhone will seemingly include a larger, square camera bump to accommodate the new cameras.

The additional lens in the triple-camera system is believed to be an ultra-wide camera made by Sony, expanding the range of zoom available in the iPhone Camera app. Apple may also use computer vision technology to blend data from each of the three cameras together to take more-detailed photos at a standard zoom level. The front-facing camera will also be upgraded to take better quality shots.

Apple is currently playing catch up with Samsung and Google, whose current flagship phone models are ahead of the curve with their new camera systems. You can expect Apple to pull the lid off its new iPhones at a fall media event sometime in September.

