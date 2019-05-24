CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hip Hop : Kod Street Dance World Cup 2016 in Paris

Source: Godong / Getty

Is it just us, or do you feel the summertime fever in the air?

Memorial Day weekend  is sort of the unofficial beginning of the Summer season, which means it’s time for Barbecues, lit parties and lots and lots of dancing!

 

Kid The Wiz and his lite feet homies are always giving us fire dance videos — but their recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show gives us the perfect vibe for some summer, holiday, and nostalgic Friday fun:

 

This one’s a vibe too:

 

So are these:

View this post on Instagram

Keep Calm ! We Turn Up NYC 🔥🔥🕺🏽 Energy Is Contagious 😷 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With That #TeamKidTheWiz 🇩🇴 SALSAAA 💃 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 Dance Style – #LiteFeet 💡 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cc : @WaffleNYC @JohnnyDior @YushonStroughn @Ty_Live @Sean.Mcfly @Waffle_Bj @Eddy_FastDough @AstroFastDough ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎥: @___GordonGekko ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #NewYorkCity #Wshh #Complex #WillSmith #HipHop #TheEllenShow #EndGame #Party #Talent #MJ #9Gag #Love #Wshh #CardiB #NYC #NY #KidTheWiz #Viral #Dance #Daquan #Blessings #Nike #AD #ViralContent #Amazing #JimmyFallon #Blessings #ThankGod 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz) on

 

View this post on Instagram

NY Summer Ready For US 🔥🔥🕺🏽 Song – LINK IN BIO !!! 🎶 New York City’s Fav. Vibe 🔑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @USMOVIE 🎥 Tag @ShaHadi @JordanPeele @LupitanYongo @WistonCDuke ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #LiteFeet 💡 #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 SQUAD : @WaffleNYC 💪🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Song – Us Anthem #KidTheWizOnTheTrack 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cc : @JohnnyDior @YushonStroughn @Ty_Live @Sean.Mcfly @Waffle_Bj @Eddy_FastDough @AstroFastDough ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎥: @___GordonGekko ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #NewYorkCity #Wshh #Complex #WillSmith #HipHop #TheEllenShow #Us #UsMovie #Talent #MJ #9GagNoticeMe #Usa #Fun #Wshh #WorldStar #CardiB #KidTheWiz #Viral #Dance #Daquan #Blessings #Nike #AD #ViralContent #Amazing #JimmyFallon #Blessings #ThankGod 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz) on

 

Watch this video enough times and you too will feel like you can walk on air.

View this post on Instagram

Right Back Feeling Amazing 🔥🔥🕺🏽💥New York #FreeSpirit Vibe 🥇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #LiteFeet 💡 #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Song – #RightBack By @TheGr8Khalid 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cc : @JohnnyDior @Waffle_Bj ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎥: @___GordonGekko ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #NewYorkCity #Khalid #HipHop #TheEllenShow #Us #Shazam #Talent #MJ #9Gag #Fun #Wshh #Coachella #BlueFace #WorldStar #CardiB #KidTheWiz #Viral #Dance #Blessings #Nike #AD #WillSmith #KidTheWiz #Amazing #NY #Blessings #ThankGod 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz) on

 

Although some of us shouldn’t even try:

 

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share some of your Memorial moves.

 

Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close