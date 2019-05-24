Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You

Is it just us, or do you feel the summertime fever in the air?
Memorial Day weekend is sort of the unofficial beginning of the Summer season, which means it’s time for Barbecues, lit parties and lots and lots of dancing!
Kid The Wiz and his lite feet homies are always giving us fire dance videos — but their recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show gives us the perfect vibe for some summer, holiday, and nostalgic Friday fun:
View this post on Instagram
MY Squad @WaffleNYC Second Time On Ellen !! Thank You For Bringing Us Back 🤗🙏🏼 #KidTheWizOnTheTrack 🎶 🔥 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #Wshh #Complex #HipHop #TheEllenShow #NYC #NewYork #LA #Halloween #Diddy #EllenDegeneres #Wshh #WorldStar #CardiB #Fun #ShowTime #Viral #Dance #SubwayDancers #Daquan #Blessings #AD #WillSmith #Nike #Talent #Lit #FreshPrince #Jimmyfallon #ThankGod 🙏🏼
This one’s a vibe too:
So are these:
View this post on Instagram
Keep Calm ! We Turn Up NYC 🔥🔥🕺🏽 Energy Is Contagious 😷 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With That #TeamKidTheWiz 🇩🇴 SALSAAA 💃 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 Dance Style – #LiteFeet 💡 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cc : @WaffleNYC @JohnnyDior @YushonStroughn @Ty_Live @Sean.Mcfly @Waffle_Bj @Eddy_FastDough @AstroFastDough ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎥: @___GordonGekko ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #NewYorkCity #Wshh #Complex #WillSmith #HipHop #TheEllenShow #EndGame #Party #Talent #MJ #9Gag #Love #Wshh #CardiB #NYC #NY #KidTheWiz #Viral #Dance #Daquan #Blessings #Nike #AD #ViralContent #Amazing #JimmyFallon #Blessings #ThankGod 🙏🏼
View this post on Instagram
NY Summer Ready For US 🔥🔥🕺🏽 Song – LINK IN BIO !!! 🎶 New York City’s Fav. Vibe 🔑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @USMOVIE 🎥 Tag @ShaHadi @JordanPeele @LupitanYongo @WistonCDuke ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #LiteFeet 💡 #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 SQUAD : @WaffleNYC 💪🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Song – Us Anthem #KidTheWizOnTheTrack 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cc : @JohnnyDior @YushonStroughn @Ty_Live @Sean.Mcfly @Waffle_Bj @Eddy_FastDough @AstroFastDough ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎥: @___GordonGekko ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #NewYorkCity #Wshh #Complex #WillSmith #HipHop #TheEllenShow #Us #UsMovie #Talent #MJ #9GagNoticeMe #Usa #Fun #Wshh #WorldStar #CardiB #KidTheWiz #Viral #Dance #Daquan #Blessings #Nike #AD #ViralContent #Amazing #JimmyFallon #Blessings #ThankGod 🙏🏼
Watch this video enough times and you too will feel like you can walk on air.
View this post on Instagram
Right Back Feeling Amazing 🔥🔥🕺🏽💥New York #FreeSpirit Vibe 🥇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #LiteFeet 💡 #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Song – #RightBack By @TheGr8Khalid 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cc : @JohnnyDior @Waffle_Bj ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎥: @___GordonGekko ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #NewYorkCity #Khalid #HipHop #TheEllenShow #Us #Shazam #Talent #MJ #9Gag #Fun #Wshh #Coachella #BlueFace #WorldStar #CardiB #KidTheWiz #Viral #Dance #Blessings #Nike #AD #WillSmith #KidTheWiz #Amazing #NY #Blessings #ThankGod 🙏🏼
Although some of us shouldn’t even try:
Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share some of your Memorial moves.
Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You was originally published on globalgrind.com