Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You

Is it just us, or do you feel the summertime fever in the air?

Memorial Day weekend is sort of the unofficial beginning of the Summer season, which means it’s time for Barbecues, lit parties and lots and lots of dancing!

Kid The Wiz and his lite feet homies are always giving us fire dance videos — but their recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show gives us the perfect vibe for some summer, holiday, and nostalgic Friday fun:

This one’s a vibe too:

So are these:

Watch this video enough times and you too will feel like you can walk on air.

Although some of us shouldn’t even try:

Lite feet to me. It’s the only dance white people cant learn from fortnite https://t.co/vcoGUXhi9J — jaquan williams (@NerdBoy_Swag) July 10, 2018

