Remy Ma Catches 4 Charges In Assault Case

A deal is on the table.

Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Remy Ma is in a heap of trouble after being accused of putting hands on a former Love & Hip Hop: New York castmate. The Bronx rapper caught four charges in the assault case against her.

Reports TMZ:

Prosecutors filed 4 charges against the rapper Friday — 2 counts of assault in the third degree, 1 count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and 1 count of harassment in the second degree … all of which are misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an incident in April, in which Remy allegedly punched the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star in the right eye while backstage at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza in NYC. She was initially booked for misdemeanor assault after turning herself in … but prosecutors have now made the multiple charges official.

Here’s what’s interesting … Remy’s attorney, Dawn Florio, tells TMZ that prosecutors have updated the time in which they claim the attack went down, from 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM. We’re told they still do not have any video of the alleged attack.

Remy claims she wasn’t at Irving Plaze at the time of the fade delivery, but the updated timing may change that alibi.

Word is Remy was offered a deal of pleading guilty to just the assault in the third degree charge in exchange for no time and taking an anger management. If it doesn’t mean she’s going back to the bing, it’s a safe bet she’s going to take the deal.

As for Brittney Taylor who caught the eye jammie and is surely suinb, why talk ish then run tell that when your mouth gets you in trouble, allegedly. Jusy saying

Remy Ma Catches 4 Charges In Assault Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

