CLOSE
Test
17 items
Black Twitter Changes The Lyrics To These Classic…
Check Out The Picture That Helped Launch Cynthia…
88-Year-Old Woman Punched Outside Of Houston Grocery Store…
Dionne Warwick’s Beyonce/Icon Comments Spark Controversy
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…
6 items
Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And…
Jeannie Mai Didn’t Speak To Her Mom For…
5 items
Black Actors Cancelled By Hollywood
Spodee Visits The 10 Spot With BHigh
Polo G Opens Up About His Homie Gucci…
15 items
Haters Gonna Hate! Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The…
D.A. Wants Meek Mill To Have A New…
16 items
Boy Bye! Ben Carson Confuses Housing Foreclosures With…
Mississippi Police Officer Charged With Murdering A 32-Year-Old…
Gemini Season Has Officially Begun…And So Have The…
Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To…
3 items
Congrats! T.I., Ms. Niko & Tiny Celebrate Deyjah…
Queen Latifah And Will Smith To Produce Hiphop…
Hershey’s Redesigns Chocolate Bars For First Time In…
Chilli & T-Boz Say They’ve Turned Down #RHOA…
Mo’Nique Takes No Pleasure In Lee Daniels And…
Monica Opens Up About Her Divorce From Shannon…
0 item
11 Black Celebrities Who Don’t Drink
Marines
Marines Discuss The Concerns And Multiple Opportunities Available…
Rihanna Blasts 25 White Men Who Voted To…
Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her…
Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24…
The Marathon Continues: DJ Khaled Announces The Proceeds…
Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Continues Near…
Mental Health Awareness Month: 7 Tips To Help…
Wendy Williams & Howard Stern Make Amends After…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Black Male Media Project Empowers Black Men To Reclaim Their Narratives

“We are pushing for an accurate portrayal of the contributions of Black males,” said Black Male Media Project co-chair Ken Lemon.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The National Association of Black Journalists is on a mission to combat the negative portrayals of Black men in the media. For the third consecutive year, the organization will host its “Black Male Media Project” as an avenue to empower and inspire Black men to reclaim their narratives.

The organization has been dedicated to the advocacy of Black journalists worldwide. The Black Male Media Project was created as a safe space to foster discussions surrounding everything from the need for more diversity and inclusion in newsrooms to the improvement of positive Black male representation. One of the panels, dubbed #MoreThanMugshots, will take a deep dive into how Black men are portrayed in news coverage. The event is also utilized to align Black men with mentoring and networking opportunities.

As part of the global event—which is slated to take place on June 1—nearly 20 NABJ chapters within the U.S. and other parts of the world will host workshops, panels, forums. There will be events hosted in Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia and other major cities. The organization hopes that the movement transcends beyond the physical safe spaces that they’ve created as part of the event and encourages individuals to connect and spread awareness about the efforts digitally through the use of the hashtag #InspireBlackMen on social media.

“The overarching goal of BMMP is to counteract negative images of Black men often portrayed in the media,” said NABJ President Sarah Glover said in a statement. “We encourage all newsrooms across the country to make this a priority because how Black men are portrayed in the news can have a direct impact on issues such as racial profiling, discriminatory hiring practices, violence and more. Black men are intellectuals, professionals, innovators, spiritual leaders, activists, fathers, brothers and sons just like any other man and should be treated and portrayed that way.”

Forums like the Black Male Media Project are needed. According to a study conducted by the Rutgers School of Public Health, there is a direct correlation between the media’s negative portrayal of Black men and how they are treated by the police.

SEE ALSO:

Ida B. Wells Society Empowers The Next Generation Of Black Investigative Journalists

First Black Woman Journalist To Cover The White House To Be Honored By The Newseum

Botham Jean, EJ Bradford

56 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

56 photos Launch gallery

56 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 56 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

56 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

The troubling trend of police killing unarmed Black people has shown no signs of letting up, from Tamir Rice to Botham Shem Jean to Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., there appears to be a new shooting every week. See Also: Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says Take a look below at the growing gallery of unarmed Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police.

Black Male Media Project Empowers Black Men To Reclaim Their Narratives was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close