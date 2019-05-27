CLOSE
Crips Working On Trademarking Nipsey Hussle’s “The Marathon Continues” Slogan

The late rapper's affiliation with the gang was well known throughout his career.

Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2019

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Nipsey Hussle‘s tragic loss has left behind a towering and still developing legacy that members of the gang he was a part of hope to keep intact. The Crips holding company has filed legal documents to trademark the late rapper’s “The Marathon Continues” slogan and to build community programs around the phrase.

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Crips moved to register “The Marathon Continues,” to be used in a mixture of services, including “Arranging and conducting youth sports programs.”

The application was actually filed by the Crips holding company, Crips LLC, on May 16.

Among the other services listed for Nipsey’s catchphrase, the Crips included, “Developing educational manuals for others in the field of community organizing, gang prevention” and “gang intervention.”

The application also mentions entertainment services to be provided by celebrities, comedians, rappers and “community organizers” from both the Crips and the Bloods.

The outlet adds that a documentary titled “The Marathon Continues” is also in development to be released this summer.

Photo: Getty

Crips Working On Trademarking Nipsey Hussle’s “The Marathon Continues” Slogan was originally published on hiphopwired.com

