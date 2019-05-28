CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Iggy Azalea Deletes Instagram & Twitter After Nudes Leaked

23 reads
Leave a comment
US-MUSIC-CHARITY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

If you need to catch a quick buzz in the internet age all you’ve got to do is leak some nude photos.

Well, if you’re a woman. If you’re a man leaking your own nudes may in fact get you a prison sentence…. and rightfully so.

Check out this story that just broke yesterday about Iggy Azalea’s secret pictures that aren’t so secret anymore.

Via | HipHopDX

Iggy Azalea apparently deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts after nude photos of her were leaked online. She made the move on Monday (May 27), just one day after the breach of privacy.

The origin of the leak appears to be from a website called The Fappening Blog.

Prior to the deactivations, the “Fancy” pop star didn’t address the incident. As pointed out by US Weekly, the photos originate from a 2016 GQ Australia photo shoot with photographer Nino Munoz.

READ MORE

 

Iggy Azalea Deletes Instagram & Twitter After Nudes Leaked was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close