CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nude Photos of Iggy Azalea Leaked, Rapper Vows to Press Charges

0 reads
Leave a comment
Vevo Presents First-Ever Vevo CERTIFIED SuperFanFest Live Concert Event

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Iggy Azalea has deactivated all social media after nude photos of the rapper were leaked.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The photos were outtakes from her 2016 GQ Australia cover shoot. She was told no fully topless photos of her would make the final cut.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the photographer at that shoot confirmed his photos were stolen from him and published without his permission. He also said  there’s an investigation underway, promising the culprit will be prosecuted.

Iggy has also said she plans on pressing charges.

Source: TMZ

See Also: Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [Video]

See Also: Meet Iggy Azaela’s Alleged Sex Tape Partner! [PHOTOS]

Nude Photos of Iggy Azalea Leaked, Rapper Vows to Press Charges was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close