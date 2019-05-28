CLOSE
Rihanna Gifts SZA Fenty Beauty Gift Card After Racial Profiling Incident At Sephora

Rih had SZA's back and we're not at all surprised.

Back in April, SZA went public about a horrible shopping experience she said she had in a California Sephora location. In an update, SZA (who was shopping for Fenty Beauty products at the time of the incident), received a gift card from Rihanna.

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy,” SZA tweeted on April 30, adding “Can a b*tch cop her fenty in peace er whut?”

We all know RihRih don’t play that. So, it’s no surprise that she sent SZA a gift card and a handwritten note when she caught wind of what happened.

Posting a photo of Rihanna’s blessing to her IG Stories, SZA thanked the queen.

See that above… you’ve got to love both of these beauties.

