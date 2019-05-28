CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The Funeral Of A Fan Who Died After Her Show

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly done a good deed for the family of a fan.

HotNewHipHop reports that Thee Stallion gave money to assist with the funeral costs of a fan who was killed after her Washington D.C. show with Wale.

A fan posted a photo on Monday night on Twitter with the message,  “So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion & was killed lastnight after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this.” The photo included Megan, Wale and a third man, presumed to be the woman’s cousin, Cyril.

The woman, who has the handle @GinaTheSavage on the social media network, shared a link for a GoFundMe campaign.

Megan then responded to the tweet saying, “I am so sorry for your lost 💔 His energy was amazing when we met”

Later, screenshots of Megan and @GinaTheSavage’s DMs appeared on The Shade Room, revealing that Megan sent $1,200 and said, “Let me kno if y’all still need more if it don’t make it high enough.”

View this post on Instagram

TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ #TSRPositiveImages: We all have that one person we would love to see in concert, in person, or at an appearance. For a young man named Cyril Briscoe, that person for him was #MegTheeStallion. _____________________________________ According to his cousin, Cyril went to the club to see Meg over the weekend, and was unfortunately killed after he experienced that moment. His cousin tweeted, “So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion and was killed last night after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this”. _____________________________________ Luckily for the cousin, Meg did see the tweet. Megan responded to the tweet with condolences, and made sure to mention how great Cyril’s energy was. “I’m so sorry for your loss,” she said. “His energy was amazing when we met.” _____________________________________ Megan apparently proceeded to—read more at theshaderoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

What a great gesture by Meg.

Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The Funeral Of A Fan Who Died After Her Show was originally published on theboxhouston.com

