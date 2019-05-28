Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Helped Pay For The Funeral Of A Fan Who Died After Her Show

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly done a good deed for the family of a fan.

HotNewHipHop reports that Thee Stallion gave money to assist with the funeral costs of a fan who was killed after her Washington D.C. show with Wale.

A fan posted a photo on Monday night on Twitter with the message, “So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion & was killed lastnight after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this.” The photo included Megan, Wale and a third man, presumed to be the woman’s cousin, Cyril.

The woman, who has the handle @GinaTheSavage on the social media network, shared a link for a GoFundMe campaign.

So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion & was killed lastnight after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this … pic.twitter.com/CZPwbi63nD — GinaWitDaNina (@GinaTheSavage) May 28, 2019

Any donation isnt to big or small Thanks for all the love and support❤️ Inshallah https://t.co/Hs5PdRluzj pic.twitter.com/4JOkgBjsyz — GinaWitDaNina (@GinaTheSavage) May 28, 2019

Megan then responded to the tweet saying, “I am so sorry for your lost His energy was amazing when we met”

Later, screenshots of Megan and @GinaTheSavage’s DMs appeared on The Shade Room, revealing that Megan sent $1,200 and said, “Let me kno if y’all still need more if it don’t make it high enough.”

What a great gesture by Meg.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 17 hours ago

