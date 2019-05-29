CLOSE
Akon & Anuel AA “Get Money,” Xzibit ft. Problem “Elevator” & More

Akon returns speaking Spanish and Xzibit rides for his hood. Today's Daily Visuals.

Oh snap! We have an Akon sighting.

After taking a lengthy break so he could tend to his multiple business and charitable organizations, the Newark, New Jersey crooner returns with the Anuel AA assisted clip to “Get Money” where “El Negreeto” (Akon’s new moniker) busts out his bilingual skills while flossing the kinds of riches that could put a small Latino country back on it’s feet. Is this his way of winning over the Latino vote for his possible presidential run in 2020??

Speaking of comebacks, Xzibit comes out to play for a minute in the visual to “Elevator” where he and Problem roll through LA to spread that California love.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the holiday weekend including work from Boosie Badazz, Skepta, and more.

AKON & ANUEL AA – “GET MONEY”

XZIBIT FT. PROBLEM – “ELEVATOR”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “OFF THE FLAP”

SKEPTA – “BULLET FOR A GUN”

INDIA ARIE – “STEADY LOVE”

ERICA BANKS FT. MICHAEL ARISTOLE – “WANT IT”

YFN LUCCI – “MADE FOR IT 2”

RIDE LONG – “THE SAME”

ASIAN DA BRAT – “TWEAKIN”

IDK – “DIGITAL”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “FRODOE HAVIN FREESTYLE”

