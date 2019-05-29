People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black Father Teaching His Trans Son To Shave For The First Time

Earlier this year, Gillette released a commercial asking that men do away with their toxic behaviors. They filmed an entire commercial documenting these behaviors and simply asked men to do better because these types of attitudes and behaviors have been harmful to not only women but other men.

Because people are not always here for progress, the commercial received quite a bit of backlash. And while a lesser company might have stepped away from making sociopolitical messages in their advertising, in order to protect their profits, they actually doubled down.

This newly unveiled commercial features a father teaching his trans son how to shave for the first time. And while there was also criticism for this ad, we’re going to focus on the people who loved it. See what others had to say below…

.@Gillette’s new ad shows a father teaching his trans son how to shave. We’re not crying, you’re crying. 😭 Bravo to brave companies like Gillette that are paving the way for a more inclusive world! pic.twitter.com/ABwd1k981C — The Mask You Live In (@MaskYouLiveIn) May 25, 2019

I love how people get mad about this story. I think Gillette has firmly placed itself as "the woke razor" for a little while now so we shouldn't be surprised they took this on. Buy your Bics and move on with your life, Travis. PS "The Woke Razor" would be a good wrestler name. https://t.co/wDQeugIsSN — 'The Influencer' Brian Zane (@zmanbrianzane) May 28, 2019

As a black trans man who works in advertising, this is… Everything. This is the kind of work I dream of creating some day.***https://t.co/VTXa6Aw0N0 — sad and boujee (@itsjacksonbbz) May 25, 2019

Wow!@Gillette, during a time when our trans brothers and sisters are under attack by the Trump administration, this ad demonstrates the beauty and humanity of everyone being able to celebrate their true selves.

Thank you 💜🏳️‍🌈✊🏳️‍🌈💜

P.S. You might need tissues. https://t.co/faujedhDBL — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) May 28, 2019

