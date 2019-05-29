When Jay-Z spit the line “Blu lookin’ like Pac in the tub” most OG Hip-Hoppers knew he was referring to that 90’s photo spread which featured Tupac covered in gold jewelry while in a bubble bath. But while we’ve never seen baby Blu rockin’ the atomic number 79 like Makaveli, other rappers seem to have taken that notion and ran with it something hard.

Just a few weeks after Future caught all kinds of flack for copping a Rolex for his son’s fifth birthday, Cardi might’ve now stepped in social media’s crosshairs herself as she done went and dropped $80K on her 10-month-old child, Kulture.

PageSix is reporting that in a now deleted post, Cardi took to Instagram to demonstrate how she spoils her child by posting a pic a gang of iced out bracelets that she was purchasing for her mini-me with a text message from her jeweler informing her the collection would be ready by 3pm and the damage was a mere $80,000.

In the since-deleted post Cardi wrote “Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad bitch gonna spoil haa… If i’m iced out my daughter gotta be too.” Do she though? We get she wants to spoil her baby but this is kinda OD. Just sayin.’

Someone must’ve got in her ear and told her that wasn’t a good look because like we said, the post has since come down.

What do y’all think? Should children who can’t even clean their own bottoms yet be wearing thousands of dollars in jewelry? Let us know.

—

Photo: Prince Williams

Cardi B Brags About Dropping $80K On Ice For Her Baby Daughter, Deletes Post was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 17 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: