CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Swae Lee Co-Signs Meek Mill’s Cosmopolitan Hotel Beef

Where there's smoke?

0 reads
Leave a comment
#REVOLVEfestival 2019

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Meek Mill is coming for the Cosmopolitan hotel, claiming the Las Vegas destination is playing racist. Another artist who is co-signing the Philly rapper’s claims the spot having something against Hip-Hop is Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd fame.

Swae told TMZ that he wasn’t feeling his treatment at the Cosmopolitan, claiming the venue was aggressive “to the wrong people.”

“I feel him 100%,” Swae told TMZ. “I was just there and they’re really aggressive for no reason.”

He added, “It was below 5 stars,” regarding his own personal treatment.

As previously reported, Meek was trying to hit up the Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan, but he and his entourage were denied entry by security. The “Amen” rapper insists it was because he was Black, while the Cosmopolitan maintains he was denied because the venue was over capacity—so now he plans to sue.

Meek squashed his beef with Drake, so it couldn’t have been that security was Team Drizzy.

Check out Swae Lee speak his pieve below.

 

 

Swae Lee Co-Signs Meek Mill’s Cosmopolitan Hotel Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close