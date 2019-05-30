How Much Money Will Atlanta Lose If Disney Pulls Out Of Georgia?

In recent news, the CEO of the Walt Disney Co. Bob Iger said the company is thinking about pulling all its movie production from Georgia if the highly controversial abortion ban is put into place. Just a few weeks ago Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a 6 week abortion ban law called “fetal-heartbeat bill,” which is set to go in effect Jan. 1, 2020. The bill bans abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

But, if Disney pulls all its production how does that really affect Atlanta? Over the past decade Georgia has benefited tremendously from its 30 percent tax incentives, which has attracted many movie houses. In 2018, 455 productions made its way to Georgia, including many Disney films like Avengers, Black Panther and so on. The state has said to have seen $2.7 billion in direct spending from productions in just that year.

Now, every movie production isn’t going to pull out of Georgia. The state dished out 800 million in tax credits last year and that is still a huge incentive, but with a company like Disney taking their chunk of money elsewhere, that 2.7 billion could dwindle very fast.

