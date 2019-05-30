CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment Under Her Man’s Photo

0 reads
Leave a comment
WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Braxton Family Values"

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Tamar Braxton doesn’t play when it comes to her man and one fan learned that the hard way when she slipped into his comments section and wrote, “Hey u.” All of which prompted Tamar to respond to the woman and introduce herself in case she didn’t know she was from Baltimore and is bout that life.

Clearly Tamar wasn’t having it and neither was the woman who overstepped her boundaries. Tamar stepped into TheShadeRoom to let everyone know it was a little jokey joke, but the message is clear. Don’t mess with my man!

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment While She Mourns The Death Of Her Niece

Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’ Her New Nigerian Bae

 

Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment Under Her Man’s Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close